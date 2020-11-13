Should You Invest in Markets’ Bullish Run? Ridham Desai Explains

COVID remains the factor. The vaccine would take several months before it reaches the market. We might not have the vaccine reaching us by the end of 2021. In India, the weather is changing and pollution levels are increasing, if we aren’t careful, we might see a resurgence in COVID cases.

While I don’t expect a nationwide lockdown, we might see regional lockdowns, which bring retraction in the economic activity. If we look at the US and Europe, the cases have passed the previous peaks. I am not sure if India has an appetite to see another surge of 100 thousand cases a day.

The US presidential elections obviously have implications around how the policies evolve. The senate results are still not out so, we will have to see how the policy makers in the US respond to the outcome.