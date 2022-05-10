Sri Lanka Crisis: 8 People Killed, 200 Injured Amid Unprecedented Violence

The death toll amid unprecedented violence in Sri Lanka rose to eight on Tuesday, 10 May, after a clash broke out between supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned on Monday, 9 May, and protesters who were demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, the former PM and his family reportedly took shelter in a naval base in the country's port city of Trincomalee.

More than 200 people were also injured amid the violence that took place in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo and other cities, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa extended the nationwide curfew till Wednesday, 11 May, as per ANI.

There were also attacks on the houses of politicians, including those of President Gotabaya and his brother, Mahinda. Video footage showed the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa brothers in Hambantota's Medamulana getting torched amid the protests.