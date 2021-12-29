Sotiganj Scrap Market Shut, More Than 1,000 People Concerned About Livelihood

Sotiganj scrap market of Meerut, one of the largest scrap market in India, has been completely closed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the closure of this market in his speech given in Shahjahanpur on 18 December. On the other hand, due to the closure of the market, more than 1,000 people, working in more than 400 shops of Sotiganj, are facing livelihood crisis.
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the closure of Sotiganj market as an achievement of the Yogi government. But on the contrary, the traders of Sotiganj say that the whole market is being punished for the crime of some people, which is not right at all.
Some people used to do work related to stolen vehicles here, but all of them are in jail, then the decision to close the entire market is not right at all.
The administration said that the stains that Sotiganj had have now been removed and soon a new image of Sotiganj will be presented. Meerut Zone IG Praveen Kumar said, "The action was taken against more than 45 people under the Gangster Act. Property worth about Rs 50 crore has been attached as per law. But at the same time its positive thing is that people associated with these works are now coming towards other businesses."
