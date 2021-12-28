Dear PM Modi, Why Do You Tolerate Narsinghanand, Why No Action Against Hate?

Why does PM Modi tolerate Narsinghanand?
(Illustration: Kamran Akhter)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... here it is still a mystery, why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi tolerate Yati Narsinghanand?
Narsinghanand – for whom Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse is a hero. A man who repeatedly abuses Gandhi.
Narsinghanand repeatedly abuses Gandhi, whom India and Modi revere.
Reason #1: Narsinghanand is India's top Muslim hater. He organises 'Hate Sansads' for fellow haters.
Reason #2: Communal polarisation is an election strategy. Fear and hate towards Muslims, apparently, brings the Hindu vote together. And Narsinghanand creates this fear and hate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)