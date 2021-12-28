'BJP Raided Their Own Businessman By Mistake': Akhilesh, PM Modi Exchange Barbs

Later in the day, PM Modi also cast aspersions at the Samajwadi Party and without naming anyone, said that the 'perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is for everyone to see.'

As the political war of words ensued, Amit Shah, too had attacked Yadav over the issue and said, "The A, B, C, D of Samajwadi Party is itself all wrong where 'A' is for 'Apraadh aur Aatank' (crime and terrorism), 'B' is for 'Bhaai-Bhatijaavaad' (nepotism), 'C' for 'Corruption' aur 'D' means 'Dangaa' (riots)," news agency PTI quoted.