At Shiv Sena’s COVID War Room, Each Volunteer Gets 100 Calls a Day

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Video Editor: Shubham Khurana

The worst COVID-hit state, Maharashtra, is finally seeing a dip in the number of coronavirus-infected patients, after weeks of horror. But still, there are scores of people struggling with the inadequacy in the healthcare system.

The ruling party, Shiv Sena, is running a COVID War Room to help the people from the party level. The war room is being managed by Mangesh Chivte, a journalist-turned-health activist. The war room is in Thane, the constituency of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde.

Along with patients in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the war room also responds to emergency calls from across the state.