At Shiv Sena’s COVID War Room, Each Volunteer Gets 100 Calls a Day

The war room operates 24 x 7 and with about 15 volunteers working in three shifts.
Image: Ritvick Bhalekar, Design: Aroop Mishra
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Shubham Khurana
The worst COVID-hit state, Maharashtra, is finally seeing a dip in the number of coronavirus-infected patients, after weeks of horror. But still, there are scores of people struggling with the inadequacy in the healthcare system.
The ruling party, Shiv Sena, is running a COVID War Room to help the people from the party level. The war room is being managed by Mangesh Chivte, a journalist-turned-health activist. The war room is in Thane, the constituency of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde.
Along with patients in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the war room also responds to emergency calls from across the state.
“A single bed has 10-15 patients waiting for it. We also feel bad when we get bed for only one and not the rest,” said Ravindra Nanavre, bed coordinator of the war room.
Oxygen coordinator Pravin Mandavkar said, “More than 100 calls come from all over Maharashtra for oxygen throughout the day. The demand for oxygen beds or cylinders has increased a lot.”
The war room operates 24×7 with about 15 volunteers working in three shifts. Their helpline numbers keep ringing endlessly with requests for beds, oxygen, ventilators, blood plasma, remdesvir injections, ambulances and relief in medical bills. Due to lack of resources and arrangements, there is a lot of difficulty in providing help to everyone.
Chivte does not get tired of praising his teammates as the volunteers stepped out of their homes to offer services without expecting any remuneration.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 May 2021,09:18 PM IST