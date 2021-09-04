Health Crisis in Western UP: Dengue-Like Fever Claims Lives of 70 Children

As thousands of people were admitted to hospitals with high fever, most of whom were children, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met health officials in the state to assess the health crisis across districts in the state on Thursday, 2 September.

The chief minister directed health authorities to assign a nodal officer for each of the state's 75 districts to monitor the fever's spread, who would also be responsible for rescue and relief work in flood-hit areas in the state.