Periyar: The Man Behind Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian Politics

After quitting the Congress, Periyar began the ‘self-respect’ movement, aimed at instilling pride over the Dravidian culture in non-Brahmins. His movement resonated with the masses and Periyar travelled the world from 1929, to find a political ideology that would further the cause of the movement. This is when he became heavily influenced by Marxist ideology, even though he did not advocate abolishing of private ownership.

In 1939, Periyar was called upon to head the Justice Party, which was formed by the non-Brahmins in Madras Presidency with the aim to wrest power from the hands of the Aryans. Periyar renamed the party ‘Dravidar Kazhagam’ in 1944. Over time, the DK would go on to birth several offshoots like the DMK and the AIADMK.

The DMK was carved out from the DK after Periyar and his ‘right-hand-man’ CN Annadurai went their separate ways. Where on one hand, Periyar refrained from entering electoral politics, Anna was keen on fighting the elections with an eye to defeat the ‘Hindi-imposing’ Congress. But despite their differences, the core intent of both the DK and the DMK remained lobbying for ‘self-respect’ among the masses in rural and semi-rural areas.

Periyar passed away in 1973 but his ideology continues to influence the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, which remains a Dravidian stronghold till date.