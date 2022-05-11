Refrain From Filing FIRs Under Sedition Law, Those Jailed Can Apply for Bail: SC

As for those who have already been booked under the sedition law and are presently languishing in jails, the top court said that they can approach the courts for bail.

The bench comprising CJI Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli ruled that if any fresh case is registered, the appropriate parties are at liberty to approach courts for relief.

"The Courts are requested to examine the reliefs sought, taking into account the present order passed as well as the clear stand taken by the Union of India," the top court said in its order.