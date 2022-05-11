'Sedition Law Is Highly Obnoxious': Here's What Nehru & Gandhi Had Actually Said

"What (former Prime Minister) Nehru couldn’t do, the current government is doing," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had quipped in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 May, while the Chief Justice NV Ramana-led bench was hearing the challenge to the sedition law.

Mehta’s remark was in reference to the Central government’s claim that they have decided to re-examine Section 124A, and after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, counsel for one of the petitioners, had noted that: