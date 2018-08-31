Meet Ravish Malhotra, Who Almost Became the 1st Indian in Space

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, is a household name in India. But unknown to many, another Indian air force pilot was trained for India’s space mission 1984.

Air Commodore (Retd) Ravish Malhotra was the backup astronaut for the mission. He’s the man who almost made it to space.

“We both knew, in the beginning, that there were two of us. Only one is going to space and the other one is going to stay back. Nevertheless, it was an experience no other Indian other than Ricky (Rakesh Sharma) and I had,” said Malhotra, who is now spending his retired life in Bengaluru.