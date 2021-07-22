Pegasus Snoopgate: Will Centre Answer These 5 Crucial Questions?

Pegasus Row: 5 Big Questions
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Pegasus spyware has been reportedly used to snoop on journalists, politicians, bureacrats, businessmen among others in many countries, including India. The revelations in news reports, namely the 'Pegasus Project' are shocking. Yet, the government is in denial. Despite two of Modi's ministers being targeted. Here's why it is a matter of grave concern.
The big question here is, if Indian citizens were being snooped on, hacked, their phones tapped, then at whose behest? Who was using Pegasus Spyware, which is usually used to track terror activities or people who are a threat to the nation, to snoop on politicians, journalists, activists and bureaucrats?
NSO, the Israeli company that created the military-grade spyware, Pegasus. claims that messages, photos, documents, camera, location of anyone who has been targeted can be accessed and recorded in real time. Phone calls can be heard and recorded in real time. From private call, chats and files to bank passwords, nothing is safe.
The story has come to light, thanks to the French organizations 'Forbidden Stories' and 'Amnesty International'. Both of them shared this information with 17 media organizations globally and the report was named 'Pegasus Project'. At least 50 thousand people from 10 countries were targeted.
However, despite shocking revelations and amid massive uproar and criticism, the central government has been in denial. Newly-appointed IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also on the Pegasus list, said in the Parliament that the Pegasus report was only an attempt to 'malign Indian democracy'. How is accusing the government of snooping an attempt to malign India? How is central government equivalent to India? And why are those asking the government tough questions termed 'anti-nationals'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined