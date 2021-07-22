Pegasus Row: TMC MP ‘Snatches’ Paper from IT Minister; Chaos Ensues

Condemning the incident and calling it a violation of all norms, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was quoted as saying, “It seems that some people of Opposition, notably some of the TMC MPs, got up and took the paper from the hands of the minister (IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on 'Pegasus') and tore it up. This is completely unseemly behaviour… He was making a statement, you had a right to question him after that, but instead of going in for a debate, is this the type of hooliganism we see inside the House?”

The Monsoon session so far has seen vociferous protests from the Opposition in the Parliament on various issues – including the Pegasus row, the farm laws, and the raids by the Income Tax Department at various locations of the Dainik Bhaskar group on Thursday – leading to both the Houses being adjourned multiple times.

The Pegasus ‘snoopgate’ controversy surfaced last Sunday, when reports published by The Wire revealed how journalists, politicians, and activists may have been surveilled using Israel-made spyware Pegasus.