'Ousted MPs to Pass Criminal Laws. Isn't BJP Ashamed?': Shashi Tharoor Interview

As we speak, you're one of the 143 MPs that stand suspended from the Parliament of India. I don't know where that figure is going to go by the time we publish this interview. But you said that you are wearing it as a badge of honour. How are you enjoying it?

What we've been witnessing is such a travesty of democracy that to stand on the right side of those who have been taking the right moral stand is a privilege. Let me just say very simply that there's a basic concept about parliamentary democracy when we adopted the system.

And that principle is one of ministerial accountability to parliament. The Council of Ministers is accountable to the Parliament, starting with the Prime Minister, I might add. Now, when something important happens in the country, when Parliament is in session, the first duty of the concerned minister is to address Parliament on it and nowhere else. That is basic to the parliamentary system.

It is a system the British may bequeathed to us, but we chose that system and that's been the convention throughout. But when a breach of security occurred in Parliament itself, as people sponsored by a BJP MP leapt into the House and created a bit of a ruckus - what happened?

The Home Minister, who is the person responsible for the nation's internal security and who supervises the Delhi police, which is obviously the people who are in charge of security in Parliament.

He did not want to come and address Parliament on the matter, but he was quite willing to give interviews outside and to give press statements outside. That is unacceptable in any parliamentary system. So, the Opposition Leader said he must come and speak to Parliament and we must have a discussion on the matter.

But instead, what happened? They protested and the government reacted and the speaker reacted by suspending people. And when it became, it reached a point where everybody sort of was being suspended, one after the other, It became untenable not to stand in solidarity with them. I have historically and this has been rather well-known in political circles, opposed the idea of disruptions and so on.

But in this particular case, I felt I had to stand with my colleagues when such an unfair and unjust proceeding was taking place. And now we have a situation where never in the history of the world's parliaments has ever been in any country in through our history., so many people suspended from a national parliament. It's a dubious record for India to lay claim to.