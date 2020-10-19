‘Fight Bihar Polls Sans Alliance’: Pappu Yadav Dares Nitish Kumar

The Quint caught up to Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav, who has been made the chief ministerial candidate from the Progressive Democratic Alliance, ahead of the Assembly polls that are scheduled to take part later this month. JAP has struck an alliance with Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party, the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Pappu Yadav has been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. Yadav hit out at Kumar and challenged him to contest the elections without an alliance.

He questioned all the Bihar leaders and asked why they were not seen doing anything during the coronavirus pandemic or floods. Making Bihar and Biharis number one is his prime issue, he said, while adding that he is willing to talk to anyone who will help in Bihar's development.