Reduced to 'Unaccounted Records': Over 680 Farmers Died While Protesting

Over 680 farmers had died during the year-long agitation against the contentious farm laws at the Singhu-Delhi border. Among them were youngsters, and aged men and women, who had been a part of the movement since November 2020.



The Centre, however, has maintained that it has no data on the cases registered against the farmers or the number of farmers who had died during the protest. It had said that, as a result, there was no question of providing financial assistance to anyone.