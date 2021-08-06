Centre Scraps Retrospective Tax: Refund for Cairn, Yet Denied a Win

So finally, the government has realised its folly and it has rolled back the retrospective tax amendments that were done in 2012.

Let me remind you what happened then. At that time, the government of India had lost the Vodafone tax case in the Supreme Court. The government was very unhappy with that loss, and therefore, almost like a retributive move, it brought in a tax amendment, in which it said that these kind of transactions – the Vodafone kind of indirect asset transfers, will now be taxed retrospectively, all the way back to 1962.