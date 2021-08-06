Centre Scraps Retrospective Tax: Refund for Cairn, Yet Denied a Win

India's Dispute With Cairn Energy
So finally, the government has realised its folly and it has rolled back the retrospective tax amendments that were done in 2012.
Let me remind you what happened then. At that time, the government of India had lost the Vodafone tax case in the Supreme Court. The government was very unhappy with that loss, and therefore, almost like a retributive move, it brought in a tax amendment, in which it said that these kind of transactions – the Vodafone kind of indirect asset transfers, will now be taxed retrospectively, all the way back to 1962.
Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee was then completely adamant that he had to do this. Therefore, this resulted in a lot of criticism and a lot of punitive action by the government's tax department.
In 2014, when the Modi government came in, it was widely expected that in the very first budget, the then Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, would roll back or nullify this amendment. But to everyone's surprise, he did not.
The government of India impounded those shares, took over them, sold them in the market, and said that they will recover the tax – even while the matter was under adjudication. They also impounded their dividends and held back the tax returns. The whole world told India that it was a wrong thing to do but the government of India still went ahead. This is the Modi government that did that.
So frankly, there is an equal blame on Manmohan and Modi government for being so retributive in the retrospective tax cases of Vodafone and Cairn Energy.
There was a unanimous verdict against India and Cairn Energy, which was given USD 1.7 billion in refunds, interest, cost, and damages, moved to enforce this tax award that they were given – the fact that they could get the refund from the government of India for the shares that were sold.
Cairn Energy continued to win in several other forums. They won in Paris. They moved seizure orders against Indian assets. In Paris, they won an order for about 20 properties of the Indian government that they could seize. They said they would also move against Air India because that is an instrumentality of the government. And they will seize Air India's planes.
So clearly, the government of India was getting boxed into a corner, on what was clearly seen, all over the world, as a very wrong move on the part of the Government of India. They were cornered, they feared seizures, they knew what they had done was bad in law. So, they tried to make the best of a very bad situation by withdrawing the Retrospective Tax law. It is a welcome move.
Also, I hope that there has been some back-channel discussions with Cairn and Vodafone that they will accept this new law of the government. Because if they don't accept, and the cryptic statement that has come from Cairn – saying that they have noted what the government of India has done and that they will assess it.
But I hope that it has already been discussed that this new law is acceptable to them, that this will not go into further litigation, and that they will not reject this new law. Because, if that were to happen, the move that the government of India has made is likely to continue to fester and not solve the problem that it sought to solve.
