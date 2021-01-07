Who Killed Shafiq, Harun, Abrar? Year After CAA, Kin Await Justice

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramadas
"The police fired gunshots. Apart from the policemen, nobody else fired gunshots. I only want justice for my son."
"We are helpless at the moment. We are in a lot of trouble. We can't even share our problems with anyone. Only my Allah knows how distressed we are. I miss my son all the time."
It has been a little over a year since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed. A year since the nationwide anti-CAA protests, The Quint's Shadab Moizee travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad which witnessed anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation too.
The Quint spoke to the families of three of the seven people killed in alleged police firing during anti-CAA protests, and are still awaiting justice. Some claim that the police filed FIRs as per their wish; some allege they are being pressurised to close the case – charges that the Firozabad Police denied.
Forthy-two-year-old Mohammed Shafiq was killed when anti-CAA protests in the city turned violent on 20 December 2019. His family alleges, he was killed in the police firing. "The police was firing at anti-CAA protesters. When my brother left home, he was shot in the head," Shafiq's brother Nisar told The Quint.
Shafiq's mother Bilkis told The Quint how the police has been harassing her family and threatening them to close the case.
Like Shafiq, 26-year-old Harun, too, was killed when anti-CAA protests turned violent in Firozabad on 20 December 2019. Recalling what unfolded on that day to The Quint, Harun's mother Naeema Begum broke down. "He was returning home after selling cattle. He was accidentally returning via the protest site. He was killed in firing," she said.
Harun's brother-in-law alleged that the post-mortem report showed that Harun was killed due to a bullet injury. But the police claimed it was an accident and dictated the FIR.
Tazammul, mother of 25-year-old Abrar, who died 25 days after he was shot in alleged police firing on 20 December, 2019, is scared that her family could be deeper trouble if they spoke to the media. Narrating their ordeal, she told The Quint, "We are already in a lot of trouble. We are helpless. Only my Allah knows how distressed we are. There is no hearing in the case. Pray to Allah that nobody faces the kind of trouble that we are going through."
Abrar's father told The Quint how his son died 25 days after he was shot because his bullet wasn't taken out and how he has to repay loans worth lakhs, taken for his son's treatment. "I spent Rs 7,50,000 for my son's treatment. I paid Rs 5,70,000. The rest of the money had to be borrowed. Still, I could not save my son," he added.
Petitioner Asad Hayat alleged that the police is harassing and framing innocent youth of Firozabad and so, there is an atmosphere of fear. "(The) Police has filed a charge sheet against innocent Muslims. The charge sheet claims that these innocent Muslims were rioters and that they fired gunshots. The deceased were killed in firing by rioters. The police’s FIR mentions that Muslims were injured in firing by rioters and the same rioters also took the injured to the hospital. The police have denied that the deceased were killed in police firing," he told The Quint.
The Firozabad Police has denied charges of:
Speaking to The Quint, Firozabad SP Ajay Kumar said, "Death in police firing is not mentioned in any FIR so far. The charge sheet in the case is yet to be filed. Investigation is still underway. The allegations against the police are false. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The SIT probe is underway. Senior officials are reviewing all possible angles."
