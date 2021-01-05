‘My Fault – I’m a Muslim’: Firozabad Youth Jailed for CAA Protests

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
“My daughter died on 20 December 2019. Would I have gone to the protest site or been here at home for my daughter's funeral?”
“I spent 70 days in jail, despite being innocent. I had done no wrong. My only fault was – I am a Muslim.”
It has been a little over a year since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed. A year since the nationwide anti-CAA protests, The Quint's Shadab Moizee travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad that witnessed anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation too. A year later, common people are still bearing the brunt of these protests. In Firozabad, residents still live in fear. The Quint spoke to two men who allege that they were wrongly jailed for rioting – a charge that the Firozabad Police have denied.
37-year-old Mohsin was arrested by the Firozabad police eight months after anti-CAA protests in the city turned violent, on 20 December 2019. He was accused of being present during the riots. He spent more than fours in jail before being released on bail. He claims he is innocent. Mohsin broke done while narrating to The Quint how he was accused of rioting on the day his daughter died and how, on that fateful day, he was at home preparing for his daughter’s last journey.
Mohsin’s mother Asgari told The Quint that the Firozabad police took her son’s address, mobile phone and other details with a promise of giving him work and then arrested Mohsin on charges of rioting in the city on 20 December, 2019.
Mohsin’s lawyer Sageer Khan told The Quint how Mohsin had two FIRs filed against him in two different police stations on the same day and how he was charged under multiple sections.
Mohsin is not alone. Residents of Firozabad claim the police continue to arrest several innocent people on charges of rioting in the city. 26-year-old Adnan was also jailed for being present during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent on 20 December, 2019. He was arrested six months later, Adnan claims he had to spend 70 days in jail despite being innocent. He told The Quint that he was called to the police station and then arrested.
Adnan’s lawyer Arvind Agarwal told The Quint that when they police arrested him, they did not have proper evidence against him, they still don’t and that the evidence that the police presented in court is not authentic. “They added some people's names later to target a specific community”, said Agarwal.
A police officer investigating the case told The Quint that the charges against the police are false. “We took six months to identify the accused. We traced their activities on 20 December 2019 and clicked photos of those who were at the protest site. We have proceeded with investigations against those who were clicked during the riots and had stones or weapons in their hands. We have identified 100-150 of them so far.
Some people had shared a clip from the full video on Twitter, on the basis of which the Firozabad Police has tweeted:
“An SIT has been formed to probe the matter. The investigation is being done under the supervision of an ASP rank officer and other senior officers. Action will be taken on the basis of concrete evidence found in the investigation. There is no scope for any error. Still, if anyone has a complaint, they are free to meet with the Firozabad SP in that regard. Avoid spreading rumors or resorting to baseless arguments, otherwise you will be liable for legal action.”
