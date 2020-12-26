CAALestWeForget: A Tarana to Remember People’s Protest in India

December 2019 will always be remembered for the Anti-CAA movement in India. The month was marked with one of the biggest students- and women-led protests across India against the CAA, NRC and NPR, which became a powerful symbol of democratic resistance.

From Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to Bengaluru’s Town Hall, streets of Guwahati, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, JNU, Aligarh Muslim University, students started pan-India anti-CAA protests. They painted walls, created resistance art, and chanted slogans of Azadi and unity. After students were met with state’s brut force, the resistance and protests amplified, peaceful sit-in protest led by women, especially from the Muslim community in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh later inspired many other women to occupy streets across India and protest against the law.

After the protests were called off due to the pandemic, the streets and walls which bore the symbols of protests were white-washed and erased, protests sites emptied but as V for Vendetta said, ‘Ideas are bulletproof,’ they cannot be erased.

Capturing all the major anti-CAA protest sites in India as they look now, ‘Tarana-e-Wahadat’ is a tribute to the people, and a reminder that resistance will continue.