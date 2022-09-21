Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News videos  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MP: Muslim Family Alleges Mob Attack Over Religion, Cops Cite 'Affair' as Reason

MP: Muslim Family Alleges Mob Attack Over Religion, Cops Cite 'Affair' as Reason

Police, however, claimed that the family was attacked due to Wajid's relationship with a woman from his village.
vishnukant tiwari
News Videos
Published:

A Muslim family was beaten in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district last week.

|

(Photo: Video screenshot) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Muslim family was beaten in Madhya Pradesh's&nbsp;Chhindwara district last week.</p></div>

Video Input: Vishnukant Tiwari

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

A Muslim man has alleged that he and his family were beaten up by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district over their religious identity, and also accused the police of wrongly quoting him in the First Information Report (FIR).

Wajid Ali (23), his father Layak Ali, and his mother were attacked by a mob in the district's Auriya village on 15 September. However, the police intervened and took the victims to the local hospital. They were later referred to the district hospital in Chhindwara.

Speaking to The Quint, Wajid Ali said that his parents and he were going to meet one of his sisters when the incident occurred.

Also ReadMP: Man Dies After Being Beaten Over Suspicion of Being Muslim, Accused Arrested
"We were going to meet my sister when the people from Auriya village stopped us and started beating my parents. I was also thrashed. Had the police not come in time, they would have killed us," he said.

Wajid Ali.

'Victims Had Taken Photo of FIR': Police Denies Allegations

The police, however, has denied the allegation that the family were beaten up over religion and that they were wrongfully quoted in the FIR, saying that the victims had even taken photographs of the statement recorded by the police in the hospital.

They also said that Wajid was in a relationship with a woman from his village and had fled with her a few months back. The woman's family had filed a complaint in the matter, following which the couple was located in Hyderabad and brought back.

The case was then settled between the two parties through a compromise and the woman was sent to live with her maternal uncle in the Auriya village.

"The youth and and his parents had gone to Auriya, where they were identified by the family members of the woman," Kupurda police outpost in charge Dwarka Prasad Pal told The Quint.
Also ReadHyderabad: Dalit Man Beaten, Stabbed to Death for Marrying Muslim Woman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pal added that the family members tried to reason with them, following which a scuffle broke out and the youth and his parents were beaten.

Wajid also confirmed that he was in a relationship with the girl and both had fled and were later nabbed by the police. He, however, claimed that the incident last week had no connection to it as he and his parents were going to meet his sister in Ari village when they were stopped by the villagers.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the family.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT