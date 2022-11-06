Morbi Bridge Collapse: Alleging Conspiracy to Hide Govt's Negligence?

Amid the alleged conspiracies, there are a few questions which cannot be fabricated or renovated.
(Photo: The Quint)
English Script: Akanksha Pandey
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
On 30 October, a colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed, killing at least 135 people. The bridge, locally called the Jhulta Pul, was inaugurated after repair and renovation only on 26 October, four days before tragedy struck.
However, taking to social media, several Twitter handles including ‘Times Now Navbharat’, ‘Suresh Chavjanke “Sudarshan News”’ and ‘Sudarshan News’ alleged ‘conspiracy’ and ‘ploy to defame Gujarat government.’ In a tragic accident that has claimed the lives of at least 56 children and turned Morbi into a mourning ground, who exactly was conspiring?
If this were true, why were people allowed to go up on a bridge that could easily break? While negligence continues to be covered by alleging conspiracies, we ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
When the tragedy struck, PM Narendra Modi declared his visit to the city to monitor the situation and meet the injured. What followed next was a show of politics – Local hospitals were painted, decorated and renovated overnight.
Question #1- If the colonial landmark 'Rajpath' can be renamed to 'Kartavya Path,' why wasn't this British-era suspension bridge replaced?
Question #2- Why was clockmaker Oreva group given the job to maintain and repair a suspension bridge?
Question #3- Who decided to give the project to the Oreva group?
Along with clocks, the Oreva group makes CFL bulbs and e-bikes. Then, on what grounds and qualifications, did the Morbi municipality task the Oreva group with the maintenance and renovation of the suspension bridge?
So far, nine have been arrested in connection with the incident and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to enquire. But what led to the tragedy?
A fitness certificate was required to reopen the bridge. However, Morbi municipality chief, Sandipsinh Zala, accused the Oreva group of not obtaining it. Then, why was the bridge allowed to open without a fitness certificate?
In his justification, speaking to The Quint, Zala said, “We did not know that the bridge was re-opened.” Further, the official added that since ‘Morbi is a big municipality, keeping track of a opening of bridge went unnoticed.’
But, on 26 October 2022, the Oreva group inaugurated the bridge amid media presence.
Several videos circulating on social media show people shaking the bridge.
Why wasn't this stopped? Why was there no concern for people's safety? Why was there no arrangement for safety backup on the bridge? Some news anchors even blamed those who died for being responsible for their death. Yes, you read that right!
It is time to learn and ensure that such tragedies do not repeat. Those responsible should be punished and the right questions should be asked, like, who gave a clock manufacturer the project to renovate the Morbi bridge? Did anyone benefit from this deal?
The truth must come out. Else, we'll ask for sure, Janab, Aise Kaise?
