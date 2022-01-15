Kin Allege Role of Police in Muslim Deaths during Anti-CAA Protests in Meerut

With no justice in sight, the family members of the deceased have turned to courts but all in vain.
(Photo: The Quint)
“They should be made to suffer, just like us,” says an angered Shah Jahan, speaking about the death of her husband, Zaheer, during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.
The protests, which rocked the nation in December 2019, turned violent in many cities, including Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where six Muslims died during the clashes with the policemen.
The family members allege the policemen killed the men and complain that no FIR has been filed against them, even after two years.
Id-ul Hasan, father of one of the deceased, says that in a viral video, a person had identified the policemen as they shot his son. “The policemen shot my son and unlike others, we haven’t received any notice or an update since then,” said Hasan.
“We reached out to all possible concerning authorities claiming that my brother was shot by the police and an FIR should be registered against them, but there has been no action,” said Mohd Salahuddin, brother of deceased Aalim.
He adds that even after turning to the courts, the judge is yet to hear them out.
Citing a post-mortem report, police have refuted the claims. However, the family members have stuck to their allegations.
Riyasat Ali has been representing the aggrieved family members of the deceased in court. He says that the filing of cases is still pending.
Calling the policemen 'murderers', Ali said that the police have not filed a single FIR related to the death of the six people.
“The family members reached the court after receiving no response from the concerned authorities,” said Ali.
