Ki Bolche Bangla: How New & Old Citizens Will Vote In Cooch Behar

Three days after the registry, on 26 June 2019, I lost possession of my land. I took some people, went to the person I bought the land from and all of us together went to see the land. Even the former landowner was not allowed onto the land by the locals. We then sat down with the locals. They told us clearly that we don’t want a Muslim here. Registration has been done in my name, papers are in my name, but I’m not being able to go to my land.

Osman Ghani, Local