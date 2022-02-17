UP: Absence of Roads Forces Girls of Mirzapur Villages To Drop Out of School

Video Input: Brijendra Dubey

In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district lies a panchayat named Matwar Nyay, whose living conditions go against its name.

Schoolgoing girls in the 14 villages of this panchayat are unable to continue their education after the eighth grade due to the poor condition of roads – the schools offering higher education are 22 km away.