We ‘Murkhs’ Have Run Office Too: Jawhar Sircar Slams Hardeep Puri

On 31 May, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded harshly to an open letter penned by retired civil servants, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the Central Vista project.

In a press conference he referred to the group of former civil servants, including Julio Rebeiro, Jawhar Sircar, Harsh Mander, among others, as “padhe likhe murkh (educated fools)”.

“These former bureaucrats, many of whom are from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, have said in their letter that if reports are to be believed, the new Parliament building is being constructed because of superstitious beliefs that the old building is unlucky…, yeh padhe likhe murkh hi nahin hain, they are a disgrace (they are not only educated fools, they are a disgrace),” he said.