Novy Kapadia's Picks of Indian Football’s Three Greatest Moments

(This story was first published on 14 October 2017. It is being republished from The Quint's archives following the passing of much-loved Indian football expert, Novy Kapadia.)

India is currently hosting its biggest-ever football event with the FIFA Under-17 World Cup being played across six cities. After putting up a fighting show, the host team however is out of the tournament after three losses in their Group A matches. However, the young 21-member team played to packed houses and garnered massive crowd support during their three matches, almost reminding India what it’s like to show support to football once again.

Like we did in the 1990s.

Like in the times of Coach Rahim and his magicians.

Football expert Novy Kapadia, author of Barefoot to Boots: The Many Lives of Indian Football takes us through the three massive moments of Indian football, from the previous century.