Our Bureaucracy Needs an Upgrade: Industrialist Gopichand Hinduja

The Hinduja brothers are a recurring name when it comes to bringing foreign investments to India, and they often find themselves in the list of the top 10 richest people in the United Kingdom. In a conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Gopichand Hinduja, the co-chairman of the Hinduja group, spoke on a variety of issues ranging from the need to upgrade India’s bureaucracy to his take on the India-China face-off.

On the question of India’s economic growth and how can the process be accelerated, Hinduja simply remarked that the best way to achieve that is to support businesses and help them grow. He further continued to say:

“Our bureaucracy needs an upgrade.” Gopichand Hinduja, Industrialist

He cited the example of Jet Airways. He said that he was approached by various ministries to buy the airline when it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Etihad Airways was also interested in the offer, but the government wanted to go through the NCLT route to make the deal happen and that would’ve taken time enough for the airways to collapse.

He said that if we can upgrade our bureaucracy and have specific guidelines in place for foreign investors, the process becomes much easier and transparent. This would in turn also attract prospective clients who are otherwise scared to invest in India.

Hinduja hailed China as a role model on how to deal with foreign investors. He said that in China there is full clarity on investment policies.