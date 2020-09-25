India Now CTRL+ALT+D Nation: D for Demolish, Deny, Defame, Detain

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... It has become a Control+Alt+D nation… And here’s what I mean by Control+Alt+D.
If there’s a masjid standing in the wrong place, press Control+Alt+Demolish... The Masjid goes down. Yes, this was done almost 30 years ago. But now, we are using Control+Alt+D in many more ways.
If someone wants data on migrant workers’ deaths and job losses, data that would lead to tough questions, press Control+Alt+Delete and there will be:
If there are Mughal emperors to trash, a few hundred years of history to rubbish, press Control+Alt+Deny or Control+Alt+Debunk. And roads and museums will get renamed, history text books may get re-written.
If someone is taking part in politically awkward protests, someone who needs to be silenced and shut down, press Control+Alt+Detain, apply:
and these troublesome individuals vanish into jails for months, even years.
If the mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis and the crashing of the economy are truly hurting the people, loved ones are dying, businesses collapsing, children missing crucial exams, press Control+Alt+Distract or Control+Alt+Defame. And 'godi media' will create a villain like Rhea or a heroine like Kangana. And public attention will overnight be diverted away from crores of jobs lost and a 1,000 COVID deaths daily.
If we took the Mughals out of India, by pressing Control+Alt+Delete, the Taj Mahal, would vanish. Press Control+Alt+Delete and the Red Fort would vanish. Press Control+Alt+Delete and one of India’s greatest films, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ would be erased.
Now those pressing this Control+Alt+Delete button also claim that the Mughals looted India. But THAT is simply NOT TRUE! Here are the facts:
Sir Thomas Roe, England’s ambassador to Emperor Jahangir’s court, wrote that India then, traded on its own terms, demanding only gold as payment. And who benefited? Hindu merchants and traders.
French traveller Francois Bernier who came to India in the 17th century also confirmed the same:
So, clearly, the Mughals embraced India, they enriched India and pressing Control+Alt+Delete on that part of India’s history and heritage, will just make us a poorer and lesser nation.
And for anyone looking for the real bad guys who looted India – the answer is the British East India company and the British Raj. Grab a history text book, get to the chapter ‘Drained of wealth during British Rule’ and read all about it.
Let's look at more examples of pressing Control+Alt+Delete – this time with crucial data. My colleague Asmita Nandy compiled this list of the data that the government claims it does NOT have:
And the government has admitted to all of this, on record, in Parliament.
But the question we should then ask is – how is this possible? Why is this data not available? And here’s a clue – press Control+Alt+C... Not C for copy, but C for compensation.
In fact, the Labour Ministry has told Parliament in so many words that since it does not have data on migrant worker deaths during the pandemic the “question does not arise” of paying any compensation for them. So, press Control+Alt+Delete... Data deleted… And lakhs of those worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are simply forgotten.
From Control+Alt+Delete, let's go to Control+Alt+Deny. A few days ago, the Home Ministry pressed the Control+Alt+Deny button, saying no Chinese infiltration has taken place at the LAC in Ladakh in the last six months!
If that’s the case, then WHAT are we discussing with the Chinese at the negotiation table? If they are on their side of the LAC, and we are on our side, then what is there to discuss?
But does pressing Control+Alt+Deny, alter the facts on the ground?
By pressing Control+Alt+Deny, the truth doesn’t change. And also, why are we even denying all this land-grab? Is it because the government has no plan, no strategy, no intent, to get that Indian territory back?
The Nation Wants to Know… are the words of a famous TV news anchor, and he’s right. Yeh Jo India Hai Na… its people deserve the truth and nothing less. So, Control+Alt+Delete, Control+Alt+Deny, Control+Alt+Detain, Control+Alt+Distract… inn sabhi buttons se ungli hatao, aur hume sach batao!
