‘What is This if Not Hatred?’ Why 104 IAS Officers Wrote to Yogi

Noting the numerous cases of harassment of inter-faith couples after the Uttar Pradesh government enacted its new so-called anti-conversion ordinance, 104 former civil servants from the IAS, IFS, IPS and other branches of the services, have written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to withdraw the controversial law.

The Uttar Pradesh government's controversial anti-conversion ordinance, in the name of ‘love jihad’, has turned the state into "the epicentre of politics of hate, division and bigotry", reads the strongly-worded lette.

The former civil servants, including former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao and former Adviser to the Prime Minister TKA Nair, have demanded that the "illegal ordinance be withdrawn forthwith",