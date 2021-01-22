How Sensex Breached 50,000 For the First Time, Doubling in 5 Years

The Sensex breached 50,000 for the first time ever, on 21 January, riding on the momentum of the last few months, global liquidity and the hope that COVID-19 vaccination and stimulus measures will help the economy rebound quicker than expected.

According to MoneyControl, at 09:17 am, the Sensex was up 223.17 points or 0.45 percent at 50,015.29, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.43 percent at 14,707.70.

According to Reuters, investor sentiment also received a boost with global equity benchmarks touching record highs on Wednesday on expectations of stimulus from the US owing to the new Biden administration.