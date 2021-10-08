Hopes Lost in Gurgaon's Banjara Market: Those Who Beautified Homes, Now Homeless

"They came day before yesterday and asked us to evacuate. We moved some stuff after that. But they returned the next day with a bulldozer and more officers. Some people were able to move the furniture, others weren't," said Alam Gir, who sold furniture at the market and lived there for 16 years.

"These little children are hungry, please capture their faces on your camera. How long can they stay hungry? Did the authorities even bother to ask if we had water to drink? No, they didn't. In fact, they destroyed everything we had. Look, you can see my bed and pillow under that tree, I slept there at night," he said, pointing to a tree on the footpath nearby.

Pinky, who has been selling handicraft rugs at the market for over 15 years and lives in the market with her husband and four daughters, recounted the hardships they faced the night after the demolition