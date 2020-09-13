Sharad Joshi’s Satire on Sarkari Work Culture is Still Relevant

This satire on sarkari work culture by Sharad Joshi will tell you how things work: ‘Hai bhi, magar nahin hai’

“There are men, but no humanity. They have hearts, but no unity. The country became ours, but its people became strangers ...”

These are a few lines from a satirical piece written by Sharad Joshi, the man whose creativity found foothold in literature, movies, and journalism.

He was a Hindi poet, writer, satirist, and a scriptwriter.

Well-known satirist, Sampat Saral, remembers Joshi through his satire on sarkari work culture – 'Hai Toh Zaroor, Par Hokar Bhi Na Hone Ke Barabar'.