‘I Dream of Being in the Army’: Major Anuj Sood’s Friends Recall

Major Anuj Sood was among the five security personnel who were killed in an encounter in Handwara, J&K. His friends and school batchmates remember the passionate teenager who always dreamed of becoming a soldier.

Anuj passed out of Punjab Public School, Nabha in 2008. After that he joined the National Defence Academy. His school friends Raghav Verma, Manjyot Chadha and Kamaljot were shocked at his sudden demise but at the same time proud of his supreme sacrifice for the nation. They recall him as a ‘bright teenager, a thorough gentleman and a dedicated soldier’.

The Quint also spoke to Mr Russeljit Khatra, who was his House Master at PPS Nabha. Anuj used to be a part of 'Jumna' House.