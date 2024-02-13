Haldwani Violence: Local Muslims Allege, 'Police Barged Into Our Homes, Beat Us'

Haldwani locals recount tales of police crackdown on their homes following the demolition of madarsa.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam, Kriti Saxena
Several days after violence gripped Haldwani post the demolition of a mazar and madarsa in the area, many residents alleged a crackdown by the police in their homes while their family members "were beaten brutally."
Locals alleged that around 10-10:30 PM on the night of 10 February, police raided their homes and beat their family members. This took place two days after a Mariyam mosque and Malik Ke Bagiche Ka madarsa were razed to the ground.
Shama Parveen, who works as a mid-day meal worker at a local government school told The Quint, "I told the police, 'we were not even there and haven't done anything. Why are you doing this?' Three policemen entered the house, they were breaking the walls and kicking it."
Parveen alleged that the police threw the cot on the ground and checked underneath their beds.
Another woman Ruksana* cries recounting the horrors of the crackdown.
Ruksana*'s husband Raheem* was also picked up the same evening. She stated that the police blamed that they were responsible for the stone-pelting that happened on 8 February, however, they were not even present at the spot.
"They were a lot of policemen, they damaged the cars and tempos outside. My daughter and I were reading The Quran," remarked Ruksana.
She continued, "They called my husband outside. Threw the beddings outside and beat him so much, his leg was broken. They just left him on the road. They hit us too."
While the police said that at least six were killed in the violence, some locals who were shot at, are being treated in hospitals.
One of them is Mohammad Shahnawaz, 30, a tailor from Haldwani.
"In the firing, he got shot in the chest and it went through him. The other rubber bullet was on his shoulder which has broken. Now, he's a in serious condition and it has been over 3 days in the ICU," his brother Mohd Sarfaraz told The Quint.
Mohd Shahnawaz, being treated in ICU.
Sarfaraz alleged that the violence of 8 February was orchestrated by some miscreants in Gandhi Nagar in Banbhoolpura. He added that Muslims have been framed in the incident and truth will come out after the investigation is complete.
"For example, if there 100 men there, out of them 20 might be on ground, 80 were at work. So then how did such a crowd turn up suddenly? I don't know myself. That day, it was time for Roza too. Because next day, we observe Shab-e-Miraj," said Sarfaraz.
In another case, on 10 February, police reportedly arrested Ayesha's 23 years-old son, Arsalaan who works in furniture business.
Ayesha alleged that his son was beaten so much that "they broke his head as well."
Ayesha, informing her neighbours about the arrest of her son, Arsalaan.
The Quint has reached out to SSP Meena and his PRO Dinesh Joshi, a response will added once received.
Uttarakhand director general of police Abhinav Kumar though, told Scroll that they "have no intention of acting against anyone without evidence.”
In a similar case, Mohammad Aziz, 38, showing that his TV was also broken by the police said, "We were in our homes, they barged in and started destroying everything. They beat my wife and children also, there was a huge crowd of them. No female officers. They were trying to to take away the children as well."
Mohd Aziz recounts the police raid at his home.
Meanwhile another local, Saba* shaken since the police crackdown remains worried for the safety of her family.
The violence and the police crackdown has brought limelight upon several local residents allegedly leaving their homes in the area.
Some Muslims appear to be leaving the area since the violence took place.
The Quint also accessed the Court's order which had stated that another hearing would be held on 14 February in the madarsa and mazar demolition case. However, the demolition took place 6 days prior to the hearing date.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on 12 February that "a police station will be built on the land" where a mosque and a madrasa were demolished in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, said
The petition filed by Haldwani locals.
Uttarakhand High Court lawyer Ahrar Baig also observed that earlier, Nagar Nigam had issued a notice to vacate the area on the basis of Nazul policy of 2009 and 2021.
The authorities had then filed a petition in the High Court. Then it was heard on the 8 February and 14 February was fixed for next hearing. "But no order was given out in the case," he added.
Several cars were damaged on the day of the violence.
(*Names changed to protect identity)
