Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Mob Running on the Streets of Bareilly Falsely Shared as From Haldwani

Video of Mob Running on the Streets of Bareilly Falsely Shared as From Haldwani

This video is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and is unrelated to Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A video from Uttar Pradesh showing an agitated crowd is going viral as a video from Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A video from Uttar Pradesh showing an agitated crowd is going viral as a video from Haldwani, Uttarakhand. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing a mob running on the streets is going viral on social media to claim that it shows "Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi migrants" in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

It also states that these 5,000 men "attacked" Indian policemen.

(An archive can be seen here.)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This claim is false.

  • The video is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and shows communal tension after the chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council got detained by the police.

Also ReadVideo of a Cop Heckled By Mob in MP's Damoh Falsely Shared as One From Haldwani

How did we find out the truth?: We checked the video carefully and found a shop named Sahu Gopi Nath.

  • We found this shop at Shyam Ganj road in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

This shop is located in UP.

You can find the same street at the viral video here:

  • Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google and came across several reports about this incident from Bareilly that happened on 9 February.

  • News outlets like The Indian Express, Mint and India Today reported about the tense situation that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where thousands of followers of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets after the Islamic cleric was detained by the police for giving a 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi case.

  • It added that stone pelting was also reported in the Shahmat Ganj area.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A video from Uttar Pradesh showing an agitated crowd is going viral as a video from Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Also ReadFact-Check: Haldwani Did Not Have ‘Less Than 1,000 Muslims’ 20 Years Ago

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT