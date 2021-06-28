George Floyd’s Killer Jailed, But Faizan’s Killers Are Forgotten

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Mohd Irshad Alam

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yeh democracy hai. Aur Yeh Jo USA Hai... Yeh bhi democracy hai (India and the US are democracies). But in the US, George Floyd gets justice, while in India, Faizan...gets no justice, he just gets forgotten!

On Friday, 25 June, the American policeman Derek Chauvin, who had been caught on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes and killing him, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. Just 13 months after the crime, in which a video shot by a bystander was the main evidence.

But what about Faizan? A video shot at Kardampuri during the northeast Delhi riots on 24 February 2020, shows Faizan and four others unarmed, badly beaten up, lying on the road, being kept down by the lathis of five to six policemen standing over them. Singing ‘Jana Gana Mana..’ in scared voices. Faizan died of his injuries two days after this video was shot.