How a Single Mom Fought the System To Get Son’s SC Certificate Using Her Papers

"The other children would get benefits, but my son wouldn't. I could see that, but I couldn't say anything. After standing in a queue for hours, they would just throw my papers away and ask me to get his father's certificate. I would just come back home crying sometimes," said 30-year-old Geeta Devi, a single mother, who on 4 January became Delhi's first woman whose son was issued an SC certificate solely based on her caste certificate.

As per the previous law in the national capital, a caste certificate would be issued to a child only on the basis of the father's or any of the paternal male relative's caste certificates.

However, Geeta Devi's three-year-long battle has changed that.