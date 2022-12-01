'Gaslighting' Is the Word of 2022 & Indian Women Can Relate to It! Here's Why

Merriam-Webster, the United States' oldest dictionary publisher, has chosen 'gaslighting' as its word of the year.
'Gaslighting', a word that finds its origins in Hamilton's Victorian-era play set in London, refers to the "psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time..."
Merriam-Webster says that searches for 'gaslighting' on its website spiked by 1,740 percent in 2022.
In fact, women in India can agree that 'gaslighting' was pervasive this year, considering how they were subjected to it in all forms and shapes recently.
Here are five bizarre instances of Indian women being gaslighted in recent times.
"Ladkiyo ka akele daakhla mana hai…"
Delhi's Jama Masjid recently issued a diktat, saying that single women could not enter its premises without being accompanied by men. The authorities' reasoning was that some women failed to respect the sanctity of the place of worship, making videos there.
The order, however, was revoked later owing to widespread outrage.
A comprehension passage in the Class 10 English Board exam, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in December 2021, said, "...wives stopped obeying their husbands… the main reason why children and servants are undisciplined."
The problematic passage, which was pretty much aimed at gaslighting women, was removed later.
When Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya said in February 2022 that "rapes are increasing because of women's clothing...," women were subjected to gaslighting yet again.
The Kozhikode District Court, hearing activist Civic Chandran's rape case in October this year, also gaslighted women, saying that the complainant "dressed in a sexually provocative manner" and that it is "impossible to believe that a man aged 74 would ever commit the offence."
The sexist statement was later expunged by the Kerala High Court.
Delhi High Court Judge Pratibha Singh 'advised' women in December 2021. This is how it went:
Did we mention that women were gaslighted yet AGAIN?
So, when Merriam-Webster says 'gaslighting' was pervasive this year, Indian women can't help but agree!
