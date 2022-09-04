'Did I Rape Her?': Karnataka BJP MLA When Asked Why He Threatened an Activist

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape.)

"What did I do to her? Did I rape her?"

This is what Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali told a reporter who asked him why he threatened a woman activist in public.

The activist, Ruth Sagay Mary, who also works for the Congress party, had tried to meet Limbavali during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Whitefield. Limbavali tried to snatch the petition from her, and when Ruth asked him to listen to her woes, he lashed out and threatened her. In a video that went viral, he can be heard saying that he would get her booted into prison.

On September 3, a reporter with Kannada news channel Digvijaya TV approached the MLA for his reaction to this episode. A clip that the channel put out shows the MLA in an off-the-cuff conversation with the reporter before the interview begins.