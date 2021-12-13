'Anti-Women, Regressive': Priyanka Gandhi, Others Slam CBSE Question

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called out the “drivel”.
(Photo: The Quint)
“It was only by accepting her husband’s sway that she (wife) could gain obedience from the young.”
“In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline.”
These are the lines from a comprehension passage used in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination conducted on Friday, 10 December, triggering outrage with handles on social media calling it “regressive” and “misogynistic."
A passage from the question paper read:
One of the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) asked whether the writer “seems to be a male chauvinist pig (sic) or an arrogant person.”
However, as per CBSE’s marking scheme the correct answer was that the writer “takes a light-hearted approach to life.”
Following the outrage, the CBSE said that they have received “mixed reactions” from parents and students who stated that “it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping.“
The board said in a statement: “The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre set procedures of the board."
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called out the “drivel” and said in a tweet: “Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?”
(With inputs from PTI.)