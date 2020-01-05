From Didigiri to Sloganbazi: The Many Shades of Mighty Mamata

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam & Varun Sharma
Mamata Banerjee, aka ‘Didi’, turns a year younger. The ‘Bangali’ leader’s career, which spans over three decades, is certainly as interesting as her feisty disposition. Whether it’s her hilarious speeches, or witty sloganbazi – Mamata does it all.
Whether you are a Bengali or not, whether you are a Didi supporter or not, we bet you cannot just ignore her.
On Didi's birthday, we chronicle the myriad shades of the West Bengal CM.
It’s very difficult to ignore Didi’s hilarious analogies and funny one-liners. At one of her recent ralliess she said:
And ever since she said this, people having been ROFL-ing!
Mamata’s political rallies are not monotonous as many of that of her colleagues. Her speeches are often are filled with poetic lines.
She has been often heard quoting Allama Iqbal’s couplet.
Mamata’s sharp and fearless criticisms are known to all. But what makes the TMC supremo different from others is her unique style of attacking her opponents.
While attacking PM Modi in one her rallies, Mamata said, “Do not show us that 56-inch chest! He tells 560 lies flashing his 56-inch chest!”
Certainly, Didi’s “CAA, CAA, chi chi” slogan is not a thing you must have missed.
The politicianhas a knack of capturing her audience’s attention with wordplay, all the while attacking her opponents.
The two-time West Bengal CM, still serving her second term, believes in fighting her opponents on the streets of Bengal.
A student leader-turned-national politician, Mamata Banerjee is all about 'Ekla Cholo re!'. But at the same time, Didi doesn’t fail to bring a roaring crowd in her wake.
Mamata Banerjee has also earned somewhat of a reputation as a painter, musician, poet and, say, badminton.
On her special day, we wish her a very happy birthday!
Published: 05 Jan 2020,07:10 AM IST