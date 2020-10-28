Former HDFC Boss Aditya Puri Shares Secret Behind Bank’s Success

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

HDFC’s success story under now former CEO and MD Aditya Puri is one for the history books. In a country where the banks and banking system have frequently encountered rough patches, HDFC has managed to turn profits without a smear of ink on their image.

Puri shares his secret formula for success in an exclusive interview with The Quint’s Sanjay Pugalia, where he also talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the banking sector and his retirement plans.

The “excitement of doing something good for the country” was what convinced the 70-year-old banker to leave a high-paying job in Malaysia to settle for a job that paid “less than half of that salary” in Mumbai.

His Secret Formula for Success?

“People, especially your team, need to believe in your vision for it to become a reality. They need to stand behind you throughout the journey.” Aditya Puri, Former CEO and MD, HDFC Bank

He further added that this vision and corresponding policies must go down till the last man.

On the topic of why regulators are obsessed with the age of CEOs, Puri says that the efficiency of a CEO or a boss should be decided by the shareholders and employees of the company, and not the regulators, since they are the ones who are working with him/her.

He reassured that “the transition will be seamless” when asked about how the customers and shareholders will view his successor. The reason behind that, he said, is that “everyone will continue the legacy.”