Is BJP Seeking Help From Sharad Pawar to Solve the Farmers’ Issue?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, a colossal leader, has his name often heard due to his strong political network and popularity 'across party lines'.

Perhaps this is why Sharad Pawar is still in power after coalition with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In the same diplomatic manner, he also keeps in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left leaders, who hold two different political ideologies.