Improper Arrest, Unethical Leaks: Rebecca John on Disha Ravi Case

Senior advocate Rebecca John had strong words for the Delhi Police, the magistrate’s court and even the media, for their conduct over the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi.

The veteran lawyer, one of India’s foremost criminal law experts and practitioners, spoke to The Quint about the legalities of the arrest, the flaws with the hearing where Ravi was sent to five days’ police custody, and how selective leaks to the media by the police violate Ravi’s right to a fair trial.