Delhi Riots: 'Those Calling Him Traitor Are Fools,' Says Athar Khan's Father

Athar Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in 2020, in connection with the Delhi riots.
It has been alleged that many arrested and slapped with charges under the stringent UAPA over the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 are innocent. Although the faces of a few made it to the headlines, many others have just got lost in the dark, languishing in jails. In our upcoming documentary, which is releasing on 22 June, we bring you stories of at least four such unknown faces. This is the third of a four-part documentary and is a small snippet of one of the stories featured – that of Athar Khan.
"Athar called me one day saying, 'I have been tortured in Deori jail. While searching me, they behaved in a dreadful manner, called me a terrorist, a 'Mulla' and other such words that shouldn't be said out loud," said Afzal Khan, the father of Athar, who has been lodged in prison under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after being charged in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.
He also said that the police tortured his son for three-four hours while interrogating him, adding that they made him do sit-ups after stripping him.
Riots took place in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 after protests erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It has been alleged that several 'innocent' people were imprisoned by the police after the riots. The names of many people reached the public through the media. However, there are several unknown names who have been lost in the dungeons.
Athar used to work with the Aam Aadmi Party under Kapil Mishra before the latter joined the BJP. He had played an important part in Mishra's victory in the previous election, said Athar's father.
Athar was called for an investigation by the special cell of the Delhi police on 2 July, 2020.
"We got a call informing us that Athar has been detained. On 3 July, news headlines read that Athar was arrested from his house in Chand Bagh. Athar had gone to the police station himself, so from which house did they arrest him? It is obvious that the police are lying," alleged Athar's father.
On being asked what he thought when people like Athar or Umar Khalid were called traitors, Afzal Khan said, "My son is a patriot. Those who consider people like him to be anti-nationals or traitors are fools."
On being asked how society has reacted to the arrest of Athar, his father said that society has become silent due to fear.
"Our relatives have stopped coming to our house. Many of them have even blocked our number, perhaps due to the fear that they may also get arrested. However, everyone knows who instigated the riot to end protests against the CAA and who gave provocative speeches."
Afzal Khan further said that his business contacts have mostly been Hindus. "I have many Hindu friends as well. However, only one of them speaks to me. Perhaps the others think that we are traitors, and hence choose not to talk to me," he said.
"One of the children in our neighbourhood told another that they will celebrate Independence Day on 15 August. He then said to a Muslim child, 'Why would you celebrate Independence Day? It's not your country. You are a Pakistani'. When such things have seeped into the minds of children, then just imagine how much hatred is there among elders," he added.
