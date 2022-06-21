Delhi Riots: 'Those Calling Him Traitor Are Fools,' Says Athar Khan's Father

On being asked how society has reacted to the arrest of Athar, his father said that society has become silent due to fear.

"Our relatives have stopped coming to our house. Many of them have even blocked our number, perhaps due to the fear that they may also get arrested. However, everyone knows who instigated the riot to end protests against the CAA and who gave provocative speeches."

Afzal Khan further said that his business contacts have mostly been Hindus. "I have many Hindu friends as well. However, only one of them speaks to me. Perhaps the others think that we are traitors, and hence choose not to talk to me," he said.

"One of the children in our neighbourhood told another that they will celebrate Independence Day on 15 August. He then said to a Muslim child, 'Why would you celebrate Independence Day? It's not your country. You are a Pakistani'. When such things have seeped into the minds of children, then just imagine how much hatred is there among elders," he added.