Decoding Hu Jintao's Dramatic Ouster From China Congress, & Mystery of Red File

On 22 October 2022, as China’s President Xi Jinping's third term was confirmed, the foreign media and China audience became witnesses to a probable ‘ouster’ of Hu Jintao. Jinping's predecessor was ‘led out’ by his bodyguard in a dramatic fashion, on a visible instruction from the president.

In the viral video, a retiring member of the Politburo (Political Bureau), Li Zahanshu, was seen taking away a red file from a visibly confused Hu Jintao.