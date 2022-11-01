Decoding Hu Jintao's Dramatic Ouster From China Congress, & Mystery of Red File

A theory suggests that Hu Jintao's seemingly confused and reluctant expression suggested that he wanted to protest.
The ouster of ex-president Hu Jintao from the Chinese Communist Party's Congress last month, reportedly on the orders of Xi Jinping, has triggered wild theories and speculations, including the mystery of a red file.
On 22 October 2022, as China’s President Xi Jinping's third term was confirmed, the foreign media and China audience became witnesses to a probable ‘ouster’ of Hu Jintao. Jinping's predecessor was ‘led out’ by his bodyguard in a dramatic fashion, on a visible instruction from the president.
In the viral video, a retiring member of the Politburo (Political Bureau), Li Zahanshu, was seen taking away a red file from a visibly confused Hu Jintao.
Hu seemed to be trying to say something to Jinping before he passed through at least 37 senior members, none of whom seemingly acknowledged him.
Moments later, Chinese state media, Xinhua News Agency tweeted, that Hu was ‘escorted out of the chamber as he was feeling unwell’. But, experts don’t quite buy that!
THEORY #1- THE RED FILE
The file pulled away from Hu Jintao's reportedly divulged classified details on the day's proceedings and changes to the political bureau. In one of the pictures captured by the media, 'central committee' is readable in the Chinese language.
THEORY #2 - ACCIDENT OR DELIBERATE?
Just before ex-President Hu Jintao was led out on the ‘order’ of President Xi Jinping, the foreign media was allowed inside the hall. The timing of allowing the press inside the hall is crucial here. Since Twitter is banned in China, there was no chatter since state media did not report on the incident.
#THEORY 3 - A POLITICAL PURGE?
The editor of Foreign Policy, James Palmer, noted that previously, many of Hu Jintao’s former allies have gone this way. After the videos went viral, some China audiences were even convinced that they witnessed a political purge or at least a deliberate public humiliation of their ex-president.
#THEORY 4 - PROTEST BY THE FACTIONAL LEADER
Another theory being speculated says that a seemingly confused and reluctant expression on Hu Jintao's face suggested that he wanted to protest against Xi. The factional leader might have been protesting in the past or was about to protest against the expunging of his last few allies.
While the 'ouster' has divided experts across the globe,
Was this a scripted episode?
Was Ex-President Hu Jintao unwell?
Was he going to protest against President Xi?
We'll probably never know!
