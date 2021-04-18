Dear Neta, COVID Crisis Is Worse Than 2020, ‘Hypocrisy’ Must End

The country's daily caseload is reaching new highs each day. As of 17 April 2021, India recorded 2.34 lakh new cases and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. There are now 16,79,740 active cases and the numbers are increasing at a rapid rate.

Amid such a COVID surge in the country, politicians continue to flaunt 'no mask' rallies and roadshows, while religious gatherings also seem to be unhindered.

India has surpassed Brazil in the number of active COVID cases. The country now ranks second after the US. India's death toll has reached 1,75,649. The total cases in the country now stands at 1,45,26,609.