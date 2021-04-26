Timely Intervention Can Reduce Need for Oxygen: Dr Mathew Varghese

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

As SOS calls from hospitals across the national capital region on oxygen shortages continue for several straight days, India has broken new records in the number of COVID infections and deaths.

On Friday, 23 April, 25 lives at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi were lost due to lack of medical oxygen supply. Similar tragic reports came in from Gangaram hospital a day earlier.

Could this have been prevented with better preparation? What is behind the acute oxygen shortage?

The Quint speaks with veteran orthopaedic surgeon and public health expert Dr Mathew Varghese.