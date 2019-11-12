Opening of Kartarpur Corridor A Big Deal for Sikhs, Say Devotees

The Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan was inaugurated on 9 November, finally offering respite to devotees as the 72-year wait came to an end. The Quint spoke to devotees on their experience in Kartarpur, and what it meant to cross over to Pakistan to offer their prayers. Shingar Singh Maan, who has a public transport business in Paris for 50 years, started the journey to Kartarpur a month and a half ago. Maan, who travelled 21,000 km from Canada to England and Europe to arrive in Pakistan, said:

“This is a big thing for us Sikhs. For the first time after independence we got to see Guru (Nanak Dev). Earlier, it used to look like a desert here but now Pakistan government has turned it into gold.”

Meenu Kochar, who works in California, said:

“We’ve come here for Nanak ji. Gurdwaras are there in the US also, but there’s something else about Kartarpur.”

For many youths, it was an opportunity to connect with their roots. Amarjyotpal Singh, who is pursuing his doctorate in California, said:

“By going to countries like the US, we forget about our roots in everyday life. By coming to such places, we understand Sikhism more. I want to know where my roots are.”